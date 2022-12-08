$353 million awarded to family of U.S. masters champion killed in motorist collision

The family of Gwen Inglis, who was killed by a driver while riding with her husband, Michael in May 2021, has been awarded $353 million.

The 46-year-old US Masters road race champion was riding with her husband in Denver when the motorist struck and killed her.

The driver, Ryan Scott Montoya, would later confess to police officers he had been drinking and using marijuana when he drifted into the bike lane and hit Inglis from behind. She was then thrown 6 meters down the road.

Montoya, 31, had been previously convicted of drinking and driving in 2014. Even worse, he had been charged with a DUI only 10 days before he ran over Inglis.

In April, Montoya pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence. He was sentenced in June to eight years in prison. Tuesday, the legal team that was representing Michael Inglis released a statement that following a civil case against Montoya’s insurance company resulted in a $353 million verdict.

Lawyer Megan Hottman posted a statement on Instagram. “We asked a Jefferson County jury to tell us how we could deter other drivers from driving while on drugs and how we could deter drivers from harming cyclists. We asked them to appraise the amazing life of Gwen Inglis and all the losses her husband Michael has suffered,” the post read. “There is no amount of money that brings Gwen back. We’d all pay it if there were. But her legacy in part now can be saving other lives. Part of this verdict is for punitive damages – damages meant to deter others from this conduct. Justice was served.”

Michael Inglis also released a statement following the verdict. “No amount can bring back Gwennie, but 350 million is a tribute to Gwen’s amazing character.”