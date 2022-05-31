52 per cent of people across the world think cycling in their area is too dangerous

A new Ipsos survey has found that most adults in 28 countries believe that cycling does play an important role in the reduction of carbon emissions (on average, 86 per cent do so) and in the reduction of traffic (80 per cent). But, half (52 per cent) believe cycling in their area is too dangerous.

According to the survey, the prevalence of cycling to run errands or to commute is highest in countries where it is most widely perceived as a safe mode of transportation such as China, Japan, and the Netherlands. In most countries surveyed, a solid majority of citizens are in favour of giving bicycles priority over automobiles in new infrastructure projects.

Across the world, fewer adults report typically using a bicycle for a 2-kilometer trip in their neighborhood (14 per cent on average) than walking (37 per cent) or driving (25 per cent). ‘

That being said, cycling is the most common mode of transportation for short local trips in the Netherlands (45 per cent) and China (33 per cent) and is also widely used in Japan (27 per cent), India (21 per cent), Germany (21 per cent), and Belgium (20 per cent).

As many as 30 per cent of adults in the Netherlands, 22 per cent in China and India, and 20 per cent in Sweden report riding a bicycle to get to their place of work or education. On the other hand, only 4 per cent in Canada, and 5 per cent in South Africa, the United States, and Great Britain do so.

Interestingly, the proportion of cyclists does not differ greatly among major demographic groups. The prevalence of weekly cyclists is only slightly higher among those who are male, younger, urban, more affluent, and highly educated than it is among those who are not. However, one group stands out: business decision-makers. On average, 55 per cent of them ride a bike at least once a week versus 35 per cent of all adults.