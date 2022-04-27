A cyclist was charged with careless driving after colliding with a car

On Tuesday morning a 22-year-old cyclist collided with a car in Guelph and was later charged with careless driving, Guelph Today reported. The rider was heading eastbound and went to cross the road in front of a car that was approaching.

The cyclist hit the car and was then thrown in the air. He was knocked out briefly but regained consciousness.

The cyclist was transported to the hospital with pains in his head and back. After being released from the hospital, he was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.