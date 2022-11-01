A driver almost killed a cyclist but wasn’t charged due to ‘insufficient evidence’

Russell Kingston, a sports therapist and soigneur for team Great Britain, had a near death experience in April when a truck buzzed by him so incredibly close it’s a miracle the cyclist was okay.

However, on Monday, Kingston learned that the driver would not be charged and the case would be dropped. despite having submitted video footage of the super dangerous driving.

“Fuming! Even with compelling video evidence drivers can still wriggle out of prosecution. Thames Valley Police dropped this case due to ‘insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction.’ Driver said he didn’t see me when he started the overtake, blamed his auto gearbox for lowing him down, then said ‘the cyclist could have assisted by stopping and moving over’, which I did to save my life!” Kingston tweeted. The cyclist went on to say how frustrated that the Thames Valley Police force had a clear opportunity to do the right thing and set an example here but took the easy way out.

“Not even an awareness course!” he added.

The driver was apparently given a warning by his company, Kingston said.

Watch the scary incident below.