A guy in a panda suit is riding every day this month making a Strava art advent calendar
The rider is an advocate for safe cycling and mental health awarenessPhoto by: Earley Panda @EarleyPanda
Strava art is an all-year round topic on the Internet. It seems like every day, someone has gone out and “drawn” something using their bike and the power of GPS.
With Christmas around the corner, Twitter user “Earley Panda” has taken it upon themselves to create 24 days of Strava art. The cyclist from Earley, U.K. is an advocate for safe cycling, male mental health awareness, all the “while spreading joy, waving and masterfully creating GPS Art/ GPS Doodles” according to their bio. Oh, by the way, the Twitter handle isn’t just a fun name, they actually wear a panda suit when they ride. So there’s that.
Strava art created in honour of Michael Woods worlds bronze medal
The rider has been riding their bike around town, creating Christmas-themed Strava art to fill out the 24 days of the Advent calendar.
Check out the first week of Earley Panda’s advent calendar.
December 1
Welcome to Season 2 of GPS Art Advent Calendar.
Day 1 of 24 – 🎄 Xmas Stocking GPS Art
Feel free to share and 🙏 donate at https://t.co/17I4lpMT6w #AdventCalendar #Xmas #Christmas2021 #GPSArt #strava #GPSDoodle @Yassan_GPS @MichBabsJordan #GoodVibes pic.twitter.com/FCByCZbHQH
— Earley Panda (@EarleyPanda) December 1, 2021
December 2
Is your Xmas 🎄 tree up?
🐼 created a simple Xmas Tree GPS art featuring Cemetery junction, King's Road & London Road.
Day 2 of Season 2 GPS Art Advent Calendar. #Xmas #gpsart #gpsdoodle #stravaart #ukcycling #cyclinguk pic.twitter.com/6TUXWLEHAe
— Earley Panda (@EarleyPanda) December 2, 2021
December 3
Notice and you will find joy.
🐼 found JOY GPS art featuring The Crescent, Kenton Road, part of Silverdale Road & Repton Road in Earley.
Day 3 of Season 2 GPS Art Advent Calendar @BBCBerkshire @WokinghamToday @WeAreCyclingUK pic.twitter.com/QEXh3pbC2d
— Earley Panda (@EarleyPanda) December 3, 2021
December 4
Day 4 – Season 2 of GPS Art Advent Calendar
Today's Smile GPS Art is dedicated to an incredible person Ronnie Goodberry – winner of Smile of the Year – Pride of Reading 2021 @BroadStreetMall @PORawards @rdgchronicle @RdgToday #AdventCalendar #gpsart pic.twitter.com/umqlN9COUI
— Earley Panda (@EarleyPanda) December 4, 2021
December 5
Day 5 – Season 2 of GPS Art Advent Calendar
Grinch GPS Doodle created using Woodley & Earley streets.
Please like and share. #advent #adventcalendar #gpsart #gpsdoodle #strava #gpsartists #cyclinglife pic.twitter.com/D7irfh0eAy
— Earley Panda (@EarleyPanda) December 7, 2021