A guy in a panda suit is riding every day this month making a Strava art advent calendar

Strava art is an all-year round topic on the Internet. It seems like every day, someone has gone out and “drawn” something using their bike and the power of GPS.

With Christmas around the corner, Twitter user “Earley Panda” has taken it upon themselves to create 24 days of Strava art. The cyclist from Earley, U.K. is an advocate for safe cycling, male mental health awareness, all the “while spreading joy, waving and masterfully creating GPS Art/ GPS Doodles” according to their bio. Oh, by the way, the Twitter handle isn’t just a fun name, they actually wear a panda suit when they ride. So there’s that.

The rider has been riding their bike around town, creating Christmas-themed Strava art to fill out the 24 days of the Advent calendar.

Check out the first week of Earley Panda’s advent calendar.

December 1

December 2

Is your Xmas 🎄 tree up?

🐼 created a simple Xmas Tree GPS art featuring Cemetery junction, King's Road & London Road.

Day 2 of Season 2 GPS Art Advent Calendar. #Xmas #gpsart #gpsdoodle #stravaart #ukcycling #cyclinguk pic.twitter.com/6TUXWLEHAe — Earley Panda (@EarleyPanda) December 2, 2021

December 3

Notice and you will find joy. 🐼 found JOY GPS art featuring The Crescent, Kenton Road, part of Silverdale Road & Repton Road in Earley. Day 3 of Season 2 GPS Art Advent Calendar @BBCBerkshire @WokinghamToday @WeAreCyclingUK pic.twitter.com/QEXh3pbC2d — Earley Panda (@EarleyPanda) December 3, 2021

December 4

Day 4 – Season 2 of GPS Art Advent Calendar

Today's Smile GPS Art is dedicated to an incredible person Ronnie Goodberry – winner of Smile of the Year – Pride of Reading 2021 @BroadStreetMall @PORawards @rdgchronicle @RdgToday #AdventCalendar #gpsart pic.twitter.com/umqlN9COUI — Earley Panda (@EarleyPanda) December 4, 2021

December 5