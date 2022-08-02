A Toronto woman was knocked off her bike by a guy who said he was “fed up with cyclists”

There’s been plenty of drama recently in High Park involving police ticketing cyclists for going over the 20 km/h speed limit, but on Sunday, a woman was assaulted nearby. “Toronto Caroline” tweeted that while riding close to the park, a man forced her off her bike.

“Just got knocked of my bike by this very entitled man in the middle of the intersection of High Park Ave and Bloor St. I’m really tired of being harassed as a cyclist in Toronto. Waiting for the cops,” she tweeted.

Apparently, the man was angry at her for not stopping at a stop sign. “This guy said I didn’t stop at Pacific and Bloor andhe’s fed up with cyclists and decided to teach me a lesson. So he chased me along Bloor St and when I wouldn’t stop he came at me and grabbed my handlebars and forced me to stop. I ended up on the ground with my bike on top of me,” she explained.

When the police did arrive, Caroline was stupefied with the man’s reaction. “Cops had to explain to him he couldn’t grab cyclists or their bikes but didn’t do much,” she added.

In an open letter to Mayor John Tory, David Shellnutt, “The Biking Lawyer” said something needs to be done. “Yesterday, a woman on a bike was attacked. She was chased down by a man and knocked off her bike in the Bloor Bike Lane outside of High Park. His justification, that he was fed up with cyclists and decided to teach her a lesson.”