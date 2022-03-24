Advocates push City of Fredericton to complete “dysfunctional” cycling and walking path

Fredericton, the capital of New Brunswick is well known for its 120 km trails for cyclists, runners and walkers, that connect both sides on the St. John River.

However, getting from one end of Fredericton’s south side of the river to the other and you’ll face many long sections of paths that are unsuitable for cyclists, or gaps in the actual path itself.

For years the city has promised to complete Crosstown Trail and make the path safe for users. “I’m sick at the thought of having to run outside here at Smythe Street and Argyle Street and dial 911 for a serious injury from a cyclist trying to figure out how to get from the Valley Trail to the lone segment of the Crosstown Trail,” Mark D’Arcy told the CBC. “”This is a safety issue and someone will get seriously injured or killed. It’s just a matter of time, and these segments have to be completed.”

There are converted rail lines that are the main basis of the network of multi-use trails, and also features the well-known Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge.

D’Arcy has been a long-time advocate for the conversion of rails to trails. But he also said that there are only two of more than 200 blocks of former rail line that have yet to be converted to trails.

They are on Crosstown Trail, and include the gaps between York and Westmorland streets, and Northumberland and Smythe streets.

“Fredericton must stick to the same standard of care as they did for the other several hundred blocks of rails-to-trails conversion here in the city of Fredericton,” D’Arcy added.