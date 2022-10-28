Home > Advocacy

Are these the absolute worst cycle tracks ever?

Cycling infrastructure can be hit or miss but this example is terrible

a bad bike path Photo by: TK421 @TK421VELO
October 28, 2022
Share on SMS

Bike paths, dedicated cycle tracks, and other cycling infrastructure are popping up more and more in Canada and the rest of the world, but not all of it is perfect. In fact, many of them are far from it.

Riding on a dedicated cycle track creates a barrier between cars and bikes, and increases safety tenfold. But in order to keep the rider safe, they need to do its job. Some do not that. At all.

There are some times that you see examples of a bike path or track that leaves you thinking, “who would possibly green light this?”

How could anyone think this was a good idea?

Sure, not all of the bike paths and tracks are bad. But some sure are.

Imagine having to navigate this nightmare.

How does this tiny segment in Cork, Ireland, help anyone riding, at all?

Here’s a head scratcher in Germany.

This looks fun.

Sigh.

Hopefully, with more and more pressure being put on governments to create adequate cycling infrastructure, there’s fewer and fewer examples of these brutal bike paths and tracks.