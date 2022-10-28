Are these the absolute worst cycle tracks ever?

Bike paths, dedicated cycle tracks, and other cycling infrastructure are popping up more and more in Canada and the rest of the world, but not all of it is perfect. In fact, many of them are far from it.

Riding on a dedicated cycle track creates a barrier between cars and bikes, and increases safety tenfold. But in order to keep the rider safe, they need to do its job. Some do not that. At all.

There are some times that you see examples of a bike path or track that leaves you thinking, “who would possibly green light this?”

Shit cycling infrastructure example No. 5,427,439 pic.twitter.com/nsCDdhP7zT — TK421 (@TK421VELO) October 22, 2022

How could anyone think this was a good idea?

What are the worst bike lanes you've ever seen? And yes we want pics and locations. pic.twitter.com/CkQw09TRVL — Momentum Mag (@MomentumMag) October 27, 2022

Sure, not all of the bike paths and tracks are bad. But some sure are.

🤼‍♂️🚗🚙"Petant la xerrada amb el cotxe APARCAT en ple CB, o altres maneres de passar la tarda a #SantCugat". 12:35h. 22/10/2022

Av. Rius i taulet #SantCugat #8135LLW#1118JMF pic.twitter.com/H0rxTfvnGU — Defensem el CB Stcugat (@DCBStcugat) October 25, 2022

Imagine having to navigate this nightmare.

"el diseño y la ejecución de los carriles bici en Paiporta lo llevan a cabo técnicos municipales o empresas especializadas de máximas solvencia que tienen en cuenta todos lo criterios legales y técnicos requeridos" pic.twitter.com/xQUc8LFYtO — Carles ᎷᏗᏒí 🇪🇺 (@CarlesTT) October 18, 2022

How does this tiny segment in Cork, Ireland, help anyone riding, at all?

Is the shortest cycle lane in the world in Cork? There it is the wee beauty. Approx. 12 foot long. pic.twitter.com/GgXKDcIiuA — YᗩY ᖴOᖇ ᗷIᑕYᑕᒪEᔕ 🚲 (@byjoeb) October 22, 2022

Here’s a head scratcher in Germany.

Das ist übrigens der verheißungsvolle Beginn des Radweg in der Oranienstraße. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/tGcSzHpHMB — Silke Gut. Ja. (@paulinepauline) April 4, 2022

This looks fun.

Sigh.

Yep, and elsewhere in Sheffield, this is apparently the main cycle path heading for the train station. pic.twitter.com/bGvtPnCzwO — Dr Neil Cross (@TheOtherDrX) October 22, 2022

Hopefully, with more and more pressure being put on governments to create adequate cycling infrastructure, there’s fewer and fewer examples of these brutal bike paths and tracks.