B.C. invests $24M in active transportation projects on Vancouver Island

Bike lanes, sidewalks, and pedestrian crossings across Vancouver Island are set for major improvements, thanks to a $24 million investment from the province. The funding, part of the Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program, will support 53 projects across B.C., enhancing connections to workplaces, schools, and transit, as first reported by The Times Colonist.

Victoria will see wider bike lanes and a safer intersection at Blanshard and Bay streets. Cook Street’s northern lanes will be linked to Saanich. Esquimalt’s Lampson Street lanes will connect with Victoria’s Dominion Road, alongside an upgraded pedestrian crossing.

Saanich will receive 750 m of new sidewalks and safer crossings near Tillicum Elementary. The Shelbourne Street improvement project will add bike lanes and multi-use pathways.

Langford’s Latoria Road will also get sidewalks and protected bike lanes ahead of a new elementary school.

View Royal’s sidewalk upgrades will improve access between Atkins Road and the Galloping Goose Trail. Sooke’s Throup Road will get new sidewalks, crosswalks, and boulevards for better links to schools and transit. Pender Island’s Schooner Way trail will extend from Danny Martin Ballpark to the local school, with completion expected next year.

Nanaimo and Comox will also benefit, with new bike lanes and sidewalks improving routes near Aspen Park Elementary and Third Street.

According to The Times Colonist, Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth emphasized that these projects will encourage active transportation, benefiting both public health and sustainability.