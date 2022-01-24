Chris Boardman leads new cycling initiative in the U.K.

Chris Boardman is the new national commissioner of the government’s new cycling and walking body, Active Travel England ( ATE) which launches on Monday.

The new agency, ATE will be in charge of the standards of cycling and walking infrastructure as well as managing the national active travel budget, and awarding funding for projects that meet the new national standards set out in 2020.

The former yellow jersey and world champion will be very much involved with ATE, including hiring the CEO executive and the management team. Boardman has been appointed on an temporary basis, while the Department for Transport is makin a full competition for the permanent commissioner role.

The former pro is the U.K.’s most prominent voice and advocate for active travel in the country.

Check out his video about the future for cycling below.