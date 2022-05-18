City of Winnipeg looking for input on new cycling routes

The City of Winnipeg is looking for feedback from the public to help build new new active transportation routes that will link the downtown core to St. Boniface, according to a report on CTV.

The city has proposed four options that will aim to provide better access for cyclists and pedestrians from the Provencher Bridge and Esplanade Riel through to the multi-use path on Archibald Street.

The plan will also include creating new connections to the Southeast Corridor, the Tache Promenade, to the Notre Dame Street bridge and over the Seine River.

Currently, there are three routes proposed west of the Seine as well as one recommended route east of the Seine to Archibald Street.

If you would like to provide feedback, you can do so on the city website. The City of Winnipeg will be accepting feedback until June 14.

West Option A

Provencher Boulevard (as a standalone route through the area)

West Option B

A combination route that serves neighbourhoods both north and south of Provencher Boulevard with parallel routes on both de la Cathedrale Avenue (south of Provencher Boulevard) and Notre Dame Street (north of Provencher Boulevard)

West Option C

A combination route that serves neighbourhoods both north and south of Provencher with parallel routes on both de la Cathedrale (south of Provencher) and Dumoulin Street (north of Provencher)