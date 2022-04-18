Cyclists told be to more careful after new driving rules for car doors

In January, some Highway Code changes in the UK were introduced to urge drivers to familiarize themselves with new driving rules. One aspect of the revised code involves the way drivers should open their car door. The new rule says that drivers should practice what is known as the “Dutch reach.”

The Dutch reach is a technique for opening a car door whereby the driver uses their right hand to open their door instead of the left forcing the individual to look over their shoulder into their mirror and into their blind-spot for oncoming cyclists before exiting the vehicle. Using the technique is intended to encourage drivers to be more attentive to cyclists who are exposed and vulnerable to the unexpected dangers of a car door opening up on them.

More than 500 people in the UK are injured annually by motorists opening a car door into someone’s cycle path, according to Cycling UK.

A UK-based lawyer, Nick Freeman, claimed that some rules are lacking “common sense” and said they could make both cyclists and walkers more vulnerable to motorists and future collisions. He also believes that a third of people don’t even know about the revisions to the Highway Code and said that driver’s lack of awareness could lead to more lawsuits.

“Who says it is sensible for pedestrians to have the power to step out in front of a car at a junction and have priority,” Freeman said on GB News. “Or for a cyclist to take the crown of the road when we’ve got limited space, huge congestion, this is the most congested city in the world (London) because of cycle lanes.”

If a driver injures a cyclist or walker by opening their door the wrong way, they could be given a fine of up to $1600. “It’s so drastic that there are going to be a lot of problems, a lot of people are going to be coming to court, seeing lawyers, saying I didn’t know this, well that’s your fault.”