Driver sentenced only 2 years for killing cyclist North of Toronto

Drak Paul, 22, has been given a two year sentence for dangerous driving ,along with fleeing the scene of an accident after killing Daniel Bertini, 54, Richmond Hill with his vehicle.

Paul was doing twice the speed limit on his way to work when he lost control, hitting and killing the cyclist just north of King City, Ontario on July 24, 2020. The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop. After his arrest, police discovered Paul’s insurance had been cancelled two years earlier for non-payment of premiums.”

Justice David Rose said that in an in-person sentencing at the Newmarket Courthouse, that the speed and recklessness of the driving made things far worse for Paul.

“I find that the manner of driving is seriously aggravating, ” Justice Rose said. “Mr. Paul’s driving that morning leads me to find that he was going to crash his car at some point. It was inevitable. He was just going too fast.”

Crown attorney Sean Doyle told the court that a York Regional Police officer had Paul doing 125 km/h as he drove the opposite direction on a road with a 60 km/h speed limit. The officer then turned around in pursuit of the car, before having to give up the chase due to construction.

Can hardly wait to see the slap on the wrist Newmarket courts give driver Drak Paul who killed Daniel Bertini. UNINSURED driver Drak Paul was evading police (who had given up the chase) 🚔 when Paul hit and killed cyclist Bertini. pic.twitter.com/q8Z9quXyJb — Rock Paper Beauty (@rockpaperbeauty) March 9, 2022

Doyle estimated Paul’s speed at between 130-140 km/h. A witness at the scene said their car was travelling northbound when the Honda passed another vehicle and almost collided with them, Doyle said. Other witnesses on the scene believed his speed to be at 150 km/h.

This is the family of St Joan of Arc Catholic HS teacher @YCDSB Daniel Bertini, killed in July 2020 while out for his morning bike ride in King Township. The uninsured driver who was fleeing police, lost control & struck Bertini before leaving the scene is about to be sentenced. pic.twitter.com/WNjjmSc8wa — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) March 8, 2022

After the crash, an injured Paul got out of the vehicle and ran for 2.7 km before he was eventually arrested up by police.

Bertini’s wife, Rosy, told the court how she found out her husband had been killed. She was watching a news report and recognized her husband’s bicycle.