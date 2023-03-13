Incredible to watch! World’s longest cycling tunnel is about to open in Norway

On April 15th, Norway will open the Fyllingsdalen tunnel, which will be the world’s longest manufactured pedestrian and bicycle tunnel. The tunnel goes under the Lovstakken mountain in Bergen. The new infrastructure was built alongside a new light rail line that opened in November 2022. It links borough of Fyllingsdalen to the city centre. The tunnel has a secondary purpose. It is also escape route for train passengers.

The bike lanes are between 2.25 and 3.5 m wide, and is 2.9km long. It will take most cyclists around 10 minutes to make it from start to finish.