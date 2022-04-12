Inspiring ride: Two adult cyclists finding joy and confidence on the road

Do you remember the first time you rode a bike? Chances are, you were probably a kid. But these two adult women show that it’s never too late to learn.

British filmmaker Carla Francome posted a video of Abida and Arju taking their first trip on two wheels. Francome said it was an extremely emotional experience.

“This year, two courageous women have been learning to ride a bike for the first time ever!” She tweeted. “And this was the day they first tried riding on the road. I have cried about 20 times while editing this.”

The women are part of a program in London called “The Green Star Women’s Riders.” It’s a group of Muslim women who ride from the Palmers Green Mosque on Sunday mornings. The program aims to get more women on bikes, and it seems to be working. According to Francome, Hamida, the woman that leads the rides, has taught over 70 women to ride. “And a lot of them from scratch!,” she said. “She actually misses the more advanced rides herself because she’s so busy teaching. She’s just a really amazingly kind person!”

You can watch the clip of the two women taking their first spin below.