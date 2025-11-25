Montreal, Quebec city and Vancouver go 1-2-3 as top cycling cities in North America on ‘Copenhagenize Index’

Quebec City has joined the Copenhagenize Index for the first time. It earned the No. 2 spot among North American cities and placed 29th worldwide. The index, which takes place every two years evaluates how well major cities support everyday cycling. It also looks at infrastructure, ridership and political commitment. Montreal took the top spot,—with Vancouver in third, but this is a first for Quebec city.

But for Quebec, officials have been pushing to expand cycling as a practical transportation option. It’s a shift that appears to be gaining traction.

Mayor Bruno Marchand said the ranking reflects years of work aimed at easing congestion and giving residents more choices. “The solution to fighting traffic congestion is to provide more accessible, comfortable, and safe transportation options,” Marchand said, adding that each person riding a bike is “one less person on the road.”

Copenhagenize highlighted several moves that helped Quebec stand out. Chief among them is the VivaCité network of protected corridors. These are long-term projects backed by dedicated funding and a team focused on active transportation. The Sainte-Foy corridor, one of the earliest completed sections, saw cycling trips rise nearly seven per cent over the past year and pedestrian traffic nearly double.

The rapid growth of the àVélo e-bike share system also caught the index’s attention.

Launched in 2021 with just 10 stations, it has expanded to more than 115 stations and 1,300 electric bikes. The service surpassed its 2025 ridership target. That includes logging 1.98 million trips with a reported satisfaction rate of 94 per cent.

The city plans to keep building. Its mobility plans call for a 150-km VivaCité network by 2034, connecting 85 per cent of neighbourhoods. Officials say improved residential infrastructure, more bike parking and support for cargo-bike logistics are part of the next phase.

You can check out the full Copenhagen index over at https://copenhagenizeindex.eu/