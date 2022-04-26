New York City Fire Department warns e-bike users after several battery fires

On Thursday, the New York City Fire Department posted a warning on its after four e-bike fires in just two days. The FDNY posted the news on Twitter. “Lithium-ion batteries are used in various devices. These batteries are commonly used in cell phones, laptops, tablets, electric cars, and scooters. Lithium-ion batteries store a large amount of energy and can pose a threat if not treated properly. If using a lithium battery, follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storage. Always use the manufacturer’s cord and power adapter made specifically for the device. If the battery overheats, discontinue use immediately.”

It doesn’t appear that any e-MTBs were involved. Rather, it appears to have been an electric motorbike, and three e-scooters.

One fire took place in Brooklyn, with the remainder of them happening in Manhattan.

According to nydailnews.com, the largest fire involved several batteries, and destroyed two and injured seven people. Furthermore, it took more than 100 firefighters over two hours to control.

Apparently, the tenant who lived in the unit which started the blaze built and repaired electric skateboards, scooters, and bikes

The other fires injured five people in total, and each one seems to have started as a result of exploding batteries. The fire department has begun an investigation to see if the batteries were defective, damaged or stored incorrectly.