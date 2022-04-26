Ontario Cycling is offering clubs grants to rebuild the sport after COVID-19

Ontario Cycling has announced a new funding stream for its Member Clubs to aid in the rebuilding of the sport after the pandemic. In the past few years, many events have been cancelled, which has meant decreased revenues for clubs and races. Although racing has restarted again, Ontario Cycling wants to help jumpstart activity within the province and get people back to pre-pandemic participation levels.

The funds have been provided through the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries and are targeted to support member clubs in their efforts to rebuild after the pandemic.

Eligibility for the fund is restricted to clubs who are members of Ontario Cycling for the 2022 season and applications must be focused on recruitment, running previously developed or planned programming, community outreach programming/events or equipment investments.

The program will see us providing up to $10,000 per club, within a structured application process outlining what can be specifically used.

To be eligible, Member clubs must be in good standing (Not-for-Profit or Private) and have affiliated with Ontario Cycling for 2022 by March 31st, 2022. Applications must be received by April 30th, 2022.

Clubs can apply using an online application process. Application Form The clubs must indicate which level of funding they are applying for within each category to a capped amount of $10,000. Furthermore, clubs must provide a brief summary of the programming/project for which they are applying the funds.