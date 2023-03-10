Ontario cyclist killed after being hit by driver

A male cyclist is dead after being hit by a driver in Oakville, Ont. on Thursday morning. Local police said the collision happened just before 11 a.m.

A driver of a grey, four-door vehicle was travelling east when they hit the man who was riding in the same direction.

In what appears to be a cyclist killed in a hit from behind Collison on a fast moving Oakville street we have numerous instances of the person responsible being absolved of their role in the death of this cyclist. [1/3]#YouNeverRideAlone pic.twitter.com/rsb8Tyd8XL — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) March 10, 2023

According to David Shellnutt, a.k.a The Biking Lawyer, at the intersection where the cyclist was killed there are paths off the road in some directions and not in others. “On the road, where this cyclist was lawfully supposed to cycle there are no bike lanes, either painted or separated,” Shellnutt said.

The cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. He was later pronounced dead. Police said that the driver remained at the scene. The authorities are now conducting an investigation and ask that if anyone was a witness to the collision to contact them at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.