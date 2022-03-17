Some people are blaming a cyclist for hitting an off-leash dog whose leg needed amputation

An 11-year-old spring spaniel named Buddy had his ankle crushed by a cyclist in Wales, which resulted in his leg having to be amputated. The incident has galvanized another ongoing debate between some dog owners and cyclists.

According to the Daily Post, the altercation happened when the owner, Bob Hutchinson was taking his dog for a walk on a multi-use path.

“He was just ahead of me, slightly to my right, when the cyclist zoomed past me,” Hutchinson said. “We had no idea he was coming. When he hit Buddy, he yelped loudly. The cyclist then dismounted and there was an altercation , he claimed he’d rung his bell, but none of us heard it.”

Hutchinson said the cyclist passed him on his right, but much too close, although apparently the dog was not on a leash.

After the news that Buddy has his leg amputated, a debate ensued on his Facebook page.

Wendy Challis-Jones posted that “on a cycle path dogs should be on a leash!”

“There are lots of safe places where you can let your dog off the lead, a footpath where there are other pedestrians and cyclists is not one of them. This gentleman epitomizes everything that’s wrong with a lot of these irresponsible dog walkers. Its heartbreaking that the poor dog has had to pay the price for his folly,” Eric posted.

“So he had complained about speeding cyclists before and still had his dog off leash, he must bear some responsibility himself. I regularly walk my two dogs on the multi-user promenade, always on the lead to comply with the regulation, but more importantly to me for the safety of my dogs, because of speeding, silent cyclists.” Michael Mardon posted.

“The dog was off the leash, the cyclist rang his bell, owner didn’t hear this, neither own the path. Unfortunate accident.” Seren Gwyllt posted.

“It doesn’t matter, on or off lead, the fact is the poor dog took the flack. Real cyclists go on the road, idiots on the path doing damage by the look of it, same as all these cars mounting pavements locally and crashing into shop windows.” Jane Byers posted.

“We go cycling but we hate the arrogant Lycra clad racing bikers. They have no consideration for other cyclists, pedestrians or dogs. They don’t ring their bells because most have removed them. Tell me if I’m wrong but is it not law to have a bell. Poor dog, hope he’s OK.” Janet March posted.

.