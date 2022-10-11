Some people got their bikes stolen while on the GO Train

Bike theft is increasing these days, but usually not from moving objects. According to a Reddit post from DelicatePatterOfLife, a couple was using the GO train from Niagara Falls, ON. and put their bikes in the next compartment and sat down.

“So heartbroken,” the post begins. “We were returning from Niagara on the GO, and had placed our bikes in the cycling compartment. We were sitting in the next compartment with the bikes in my line of sight so that we could keep an eye on them.

Even though they could see the bikes, they must have turned their eyes away ever so briefly at a stop. And in that instant, their precious rides were jacked.

“Weren’t expecting them to be stolen on the go so didn’t lock. Which is a very stupid decision I agree,” the post continued. “Let slip of the watch for five minutes at Oakville and poof, the beautiful bike was gone. Today was literally the first and only day my husband had enjoyed it!”

The the particularly hurt as the husband had just built up the ride.” He had put a lot of love and effort into assembling it and had just got it turned. Almost feels like a punishment for having too good of a day riding it. Feeling pretty duped.”

It’s a good reminder to always lock your bike, no matter where you are. Unfortunately for these Redditors, they learned the lesson the hard way.