This cyclist just burned Elon Musk on Twitter about traffic

Unless you’ve just come back from outer space, you’ve probably heard of Elon Musk. The South African-born entrepreneur and business magnate is the founder, CEO, and Chief Engineer at SpaceX, the CEO of Tesla, the founder of The Boring Company and co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI. He’s worth something like $286 billion and is the wealthiest person in the world. But no amount of money can save you from being chirped on twitter.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted, “Defeating traffic is the ultimate boss battle. Even the most powerful humans in the world cannot defeat traffic.”

Musk certainly has many strong opinions on traffic. He famously created a tunnel for his employees to avoid gridlock on their way to work, and also firmly believes that self-driving cars will fix traffic problems.

However, one Twitter user pointed out that he might be forgetting one easy way to alleviate traffic congestion: the humble bicycle.