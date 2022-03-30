This cyclist somehow managed to avoid two cars colliding into each other

A bike rider in San Jose, California was almost killed by two motorists on Friday. Thankfully, during a two-car collision, the cyclist managed to avoid being hit, and thankfully no one was hurt. CCTV footage has been posted showing the scary moment a Porsche SUV driver ran a red light in the opposite direction to the cyclist.

In the video, the driver of a Porsche Cayenne speeds through a red light and then collides with a silver sedan, missing the rider by mere centimeters.

Following the collision, the motorist fled the police, who was trying to pull them over for speeding. Furthermore, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, the Porsche was also flagged as stolen, having been ripped off by a couple of carjackers two years ago.

The driver, Carlos Bryand, 53 was not a suspect in the actual robbery, but he was arrested and charged for possession of a stolen vehicle as well as reckless driving. Of course, in Daily Mail report about the incident, the article began by blaming the rider: “A cyclist running a red light narrowly avoided getting injured when a driver fleeing from the police hit another car in a bizarre collision.”

Watch the close call below.