Home > Advocacy

This driver tried to kick a cyclist and fell hard on his butt

The motorist was using his cell when driving

Photo by: Alan Myles
March 29, 2022
Share on SMS

A driver tried to launch kick at a cyclist and well, he missed. Not only did he miss, he landed on his rear end and became Internet Famous.

Cyclist Alan Myles tweeted that he had seen a driver on his cell phone as he was driving.

Here’s a video about how not to ride over street car tracks

Ever the good citizen, Miles  stopped and knocked on his window to politely point it out. Well, that didn’t go over so well with the motorist.

The man behind the wheel immediately got out of the car and tried (in vain) to kick him. Miles later confirmed that he did report the cell phone/while driving offense to the authorities, but didn’t mention the failed half-roundhouse/bicycle kick, despite many followers suggesting he should.

You can watch the clip below. And maybe again. And again.