This driver tried to kick a cyclist and fell hard on his butt

A driver tried to launch kick at a cyclist and well, he missed. Not only did he miss, he landed on his rear end and became Internet Famous.

Cyclist Alan Myles tweeted that he had seen a driver on his cell phone as he was driving.

Ever the good citizen, Miles stopped and knocked on his window to politely point it out. Well, that didn’t go over so well with the motorist.

The man behind the wheel immediately got out of the car and tried (in vain) to kick him. Miles later confirmed that he did report the cell phone/while driving offense to the authorities, but didn’t mention the failed half-roundhouse/bicycle kick, despite many followers suggesting he should.

You can watch the clip below. And maybe again. And again.