This driver tried to run over a cyclists for not using the bike lane

Road rage seems to be everywhere these days. The difference is, if a bike and a 2000 kg metal box get in a fight, the former ain’t gonna win.

“Road rage” of course is not a real legal term in Canada and is not defined or even mentioned in the Criminal Code or Highway Traffic Act. Giving into road rage, however, is unsafe and can lead to a number of very real criminal charges.

In Berkshire, England just before the holidays, a driver in their Land Rover showed just how scary it can be to be on the receiving end as a cyclist.

On a completely empty road, the motorist yells for the rider to be using the adjacent bike track. Why they weren’t, was unclear, perhaps there was debris or water. Often times, bike paths can be in worse shape than the road, full of pot holes, glass, or as in the case in Canada: snow.

Either way, a cyclist is still allowed to ride on the road if they so choose. Sometimes bike lanes can be unsafe which is why some people choose to not use them.

The driver was certainly not impressed, as they first tried to cut the rider off toward the curb, and stopped. Later, they motored by and tried to basically run the cyclist off the road.

You can watch the altercation here.