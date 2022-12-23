This Finnish cyclist showed just how beautiful winter riding can be

“You can’t ride all-year long in Canada!” How many times have you seen that posted when your city creates new bike lanes? “What’s the point of bike lanes if people can only ride them six months a year?”

Riding in the snowy winters is totally doable. First off, of course, you need the proper clothing. Layers and windproof kit and good coverings for your extremities make cycling in the cold months fine. If it gets super cold, a balaclava is your friend to cover your face from the bitter breeze. A bike with fat tires, or even studded, makes riding through the white stuff easy as tourtiere.

But even more important to riding outside, is good snow clearing. If a city plows the bike paths afer every snowfall, there’s never any risk to the cyclist riding on them.

Oulu, Finland has similar temps to many Canadian cities, as well as snowfalls. As you can see below, the cyclist has zero problems riding in the winter as the infrastructure is there to ensure safe riding.