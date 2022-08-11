This guy took a radar gun to Toronto’s High Park to check the speed of cars

Police have been patrolling High Park, Toronto for cyclists going over the 20 km/h speed limit, so James McLeod decided to borrow a radar gun to see how fast the cars were going.

I can confirm w @johntory's blessing @TorontoPolice were again ticketing people on bikes in #HighPark by 9:30 AM. Be careful friends. #BikeTO they must not hear us, this evening we will express our displeasure. Ride for Safe Streets – High Park @ 6pm https://t.co/CCEhmLkGPO pic.twitter.com/RJbP9lbu4n — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) August 11, 2022

There continues to be a heavy police presence in the park, despite the fact that a block away there have been several car-related collisions with cyclists and pedestrians.

On August 3, a police officer who was ticketing cyclists who rolled through stop signs, actually hit a rider himself. “Last night while harassing people on bikes in High park, an officer hit a cyclist in a bike lane,” The Biking Lawyer, David Shellnutt tweeted. “The officer failed to stop at a stop sign and yield the right of way. Sun was in his eyes apparently. Cyclist ok but property damage. Officer not charged.”

When I was Chief Planner, I briefed Chief Saunders on our Complete Streets initiative and how we were changing our city streets to become multi-modal. He invited me to present these plans to the police force – which I did – to build understanding of cycling as good for the city. — Jennifer Keesmaat (@jen_keesmaat) August 3, 2022

It didn’t take long for McLeod that it’s not just cyclists speeding in the park.

Ok. I am in High Park. Pedestrians and cyclists abound. There are also a lot of cars here. Personally I think cars should be banned, but at least they are supposed to be limited to 20km/h. I have a radar gun. Let's do this. pic.twitter.com/pBSsqQaBtk — James McLeod (@jamespmcleod) August 10, 2022

Car after car was going over the speed limit.

This car topped out going 44 in a 20 in High Park. pic.twitter.com/ibuNozrcuj — James McLeod (@jamespmcleod) August 10, 2022

It didn’t matter what part of the park he was in, cars kept going over the speed limit.

This stretch of road is just two lanes, and cyclists and drivers need to share the space. It's a winding hill. Drivers are supposed to keep it under 20km/h. pic.twitter.com/I3eiau4Ilw — James McLeod (@jamespmcleod) August 10, 2022

He made sure to stand directly under a speed limit sign so there was no confusion.

This car was going more than double the posted speed limit. I've had a lot of people recently in my mentions saying cyclists should obey the law. How about cars???@TPSOperations @JohnTory @gordperks pic.twitter.com/3IXDdDVTPc — James McLeod (@jamespmcleod) August 10, 2022

Even a city of Toronto worker was speeding in the park.

Caught a municipal vehicle doing 30 in a 20 zone. pic.twitter.com/LbfY01FJmp — James McLeod (@jamespmcleod) August 10, 2022

McLeod stayed there for a while, and he kept tracking cars going faster than they are allowed.

Now to be fair, there was one motorized vehicle in the park that was obeying the law.