This is why you don’t want bike lanes beside a giant lake

There’s no bad pizza, but there are definitely bad bike lanes. With more and more bike lanes, paths and tracks popping up all over North America, cyclists are finding it easier and safer to ride across major cities. There’s still a lot of work to be done in most urban centres, and cycling advocates continue to push for increased infrastructure.

By the end of 2022, the city will have added more than 200 km of new bikeways, which was well over Mayor Lori Lightfoots’s original goal of 160 km.

Chicago is also giving 5,000 free bicycles, helmets, locks and lights to promote sustainable modes of transportation and increase ridership as well.

That being said, someone at city hall should probably do a revamp of this particular bike lane that runs beside a road…and Lake Michigan.

As you can see in the video, during a recent storm in March, the cyclist would probably swap their Lycra for a wetsuit, and their bike for flippers.