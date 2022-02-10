This town banned cycling and the riders are not happy

In 2016, the city of Bedford, England banned cycling in certain areas of the town centre between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The parts affected are known to be an area that is reserved for pedestrians. Bedford is a historic market town in Bedfordshire, with a population of 174,687.

The Bedford Borough council put the ban in place after a consultation suggested “that reckless riding of bicycles in Bedford town centre was reducing the quality of life of residents.”

The town is serious about enforcement as well. Since they began the new law, over 3,200 tickets have been given to cyclists who rode in the areas not permitted for bikes. The cost of the ticket comes out to $129.

The ban is to expire next month, so the Bedford Borough Council is meeting soon to determine if they will be extending it. If they do extend it, it could also apply to skateboarding and e-scooters.

The local cyclists are not going down without a fight, however. Bedford’s “Critical Mass” bike group organized a group ride on Saturday to convince the city council to stop the ban on bikes in the centre of town, as well as push for increased cycling infrastructure.

The organizer of the protest, Kate, said that the ban creates riskier riding for locals. “We shouldn’t be forced into cycling in a large group to feel safe,” she told the Bedford Independent. “The ban puts people off doing the responsible thing and cycling into the centre of Bedford and it is discriminatory.”

Another rider, Jan, said that the ban simply doesn’t make sense. “A year ago I made my first trip into Bedford town in a year,” he said. “I cycled onto the area outside the library, slowing to a stop. I got off my bike at the cycle racks to lock it up. Virtually no one was around.”

A town official spotted him, and promptly gave him a ticket.