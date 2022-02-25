This town banned long leashes for dogs and owners are not happy

A dog may only be around for a portion of your life, but will be the most loyal companion you’ll ever have. Dogs can make great training partners too, for riding or running as long as you are careful. At the same time, ogs can be unpredictable and excitable, especially by the shimmer of spinning spokes, or a crowd of people. An example of the danger of an unleashed dog happened in October 2021 in Toronto.

All around the area of Kew Gardens are posters like this one. They were reportedly put up by the sister of a cyclist who fell off his bike last Friday while riding along the Martin Goodman Trail, after an unleashed dog cut him off. The dog and it’s owners left the scene. pic.twitter.com/vN2LXe6GcN — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) October 19, 2021

There was a collision involving a Toronto man and a dog on the multi-use path that left him with broken bones. The accident galvanized a heated discussion between cyclists and dog owners.

On Monday, in Devon, England, a district council made news after announcing that they would ban dog walkers from using long leashes near bike paths or roads. If someone is caught using a leash longer than one meter, they will be given a hefty $170 fine. The new rules will begin in April.

To everyone out walking your dogs this afternoon on the Poco trail ON LEASH: THANK YOU!!!! To all you people who had your dogs OFF LEASH: STOP DOING THAT! This trail is WAY too busy with walkers, strollers and bikes for your dogs to be off-leash. Cut it out already. — Andy Mac 🍻 (@AMacPoCo) January 14, 2022

However, the new law does not apply to beaches or parks, Although the move has been welcomed by many cyclists, some dog owners are concerned that a shorter leash is not good for their pets. The argument is that their furry friends won’t get the same exercise with a shorter leash.

In Toronto, like most cities in Canada, there are many specified off-leash areas where you can take your doggo to roam free. However on all multi-use paths and parks in a city, it is imperative you have your dog on a leash. In fact, it’s illegal not to and you may face a fine of $365.00.