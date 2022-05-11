This video shows how sketchy it can be to ride in downtown Toronto

Riding in any city in Canada can be risky business. Whether it’s Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, or any other Canadian urban centre, being a vulnerable user can be stressful. Carl Heindll was riding home from work when he almost got hit by a taxi driver. The taxi driver was suspended from work but for cyclists, the feeling of narrowly avoiding a car hitting them is all too familiar.

“Video evidence: Beck cab #750, nearly ends me running a red light, turns into incorrect lane, proceeds to run another red,” Heindll tweeted. “I see this type of thing everyday in the city with what looks like zero enforcement.”

The incident follows a recent article in the Toronto Sun, which seems to put the blame on traffic collisions on cyclists. As this video demonstrates, the only person at fault is the motorist.

David Shellnutt, The Biking Lawyer, had some advice for the cyclist. “So sorry to see this Carl, but glad you’re OK. Be sure to file a CORE report online with Toronto Police Services, this driver could have seriously injured you and likely will hurt someone else in the future.”

Beck Taxi later confirmed that the driver had been suspended. “Unacceptable. This vehicle and driver have been suspended. Thank you for sharing the video and we’re so glad you weren’t injured. He’ll answer for the behaviour,” a company spokesperson tweeted.

You can watch the close call below.