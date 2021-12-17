Toronto launching cargo e-bike pilot for deliveries

Toronto city council has approved a provincial “micromobility” pilot that will allow the use of cargo e-bikes weighing more than 120 kilograms to help meet increasing demand for local deliveries, reduce greenhouse emissions and contribute to less traffic congestion. It’s more good news for cycling in the largest city in Canada, and one of many new cargo bike programs in Canada.

First cargo bike from a national delivery company I’ve seen in the wild in Vancouver! A great start @PurolatorInc pic.twitter.com/s67vy5rsl2 — Richard Campbell (@wrychrd) November 13, 2021

Cargo e-bikes are bicycles considered as an emerging form of micromobility, with additional storage and carrying capacity, as well as an electric motor to assist cyclists pedalling with the additional weight. Micromobility refers to

to a range of small, lightweight vehicles operating at speeds typically below 25 km/h and driven by users personally.

Council approved the City's participation in a provincial pilot permitting the use of cargo e-bikes. These bikes will not only reduce emissions and create less traffic but can better help support local businesses meet the huge demand for convenient and timely delivery services. pic.twitter.com/wqYeBhpZBK — John Tory (@JohnTory) December 17, 2021

In 2020, cargo e-bikes weighing less than 120 kg was approved by council which made Toronto one of the first municipalities in Ontario allow for the expanded use of pedal-assisted cargo e-bikes. There have been several businesses in the city who have begun cargo bike pilots, such as FedEx, Purolator and NRBI. During the pandemic, cargo e-bikes have supported businesses in meeting the increased demand for local deliveries. More and more people are ordering online, whether it be groceries and goods, and it’s been proven that cargo bikes are faster than regular vans, as well as the reduced carbon footprint.

The popularity of cargo e-bikes from businesses and delivery and courier companies is because they are viewed as a safe, economically and environmentally sustainable alternative to delivery vehicles. Furthermore, some suggest they could play an important role in supporting economic recovery for many cities as a result of COVID-19 as well as aiding urban centre’s climate change goals.