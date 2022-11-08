Watch this kid give the perfect reaction for almost being smoked by a driver

If you’ve ever experienced a “near-miss” collision from a car on a bike, you know how frustrating and scary it can be. Even if you’re paying attention to potholes or obstacles, vehicles can be unpredictable. The feeling of being buzzed by a car can leave you frazzled and ruin your ride.

Vulnerable road users such as pedestrians or cyclists are forced to be “defensive” in cities when motorists are not paying attention. Even still, collision continue to occur.

Tom Flood posted a video on Twitter of a young cyclist who experiences one of the worst things on a bike: a car not paying attention and hitting him. Thankfully, he seemed okay after, but he certainly let the driver know how he felt.