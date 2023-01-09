Watch this self-driving car veer into a bike lane

Driverless cars are showing up more and more, but that may be a huge problem for cyclists. A rider in Austin said that he’s worried about safety for vulnerable bike users after he saw a driverless car driving into the bike lane.

“They’re driving like a lot of maybe less experienced drivers in Austin drive or when they take a left turn, they just do it extremely wide, not realizing that’s both illegal and very unsafe,” Robert Foster said. The cyclist caught the Cruise car making some sketchy moves on Saturday. Cruise is an autonomous car company owned by GM.

The car goes to make a left turn but instead heads into the bike lane. According to a report on Fox7, Foster said the car executed a very dangerous drive on Saturday.

“That just seems so reckless for them to be allowing cars that can make not small mistakes, but egregious mistakes, missing a lane by 16 feet. You know, that just seems egregious out on the streets,” he said.

After the incident, the car company released a statement. “Safety is Cruise’s top priority, not just for our passengers but for everyone we share the road with. Our technology is always improving and we’ll be reviewing our lane-mapping in that area.” Additionally, apparently had there been a cyclist in the lane, the car would have detected them and not driven there.

“This is a 4,000-pound vehicle that they’re testing on the city streets. There’s still enough error that I’d be very disappointed if someone I was teaching to drive was driving that way,” Foster added.