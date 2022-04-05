This race car mechanic wants drivers to kill cyclists

Motorists killing cyclists is a serious problem, and it’s getting worse. With more and more cyclists out there, you’re seeing more and more avoidable fatalities. Even with the increase of bike tracks and paths, not all drivers are fans.

It’s one thing being irritated that someone is riding their bike when you’re stuck in traffic, but it’s another thing to encourage violence.

The top mechanic of Formula E outfit Jaguar TCS Racing was fired from the team after he was outed for a rant against cyclists not using bike paths.

Although most cyclists would much rather prefer using bike lanes than the road, sometimes if the paths aren’t maintained or are unsafe, they prefer to ride in the car lane. It’s not illegal to do so. In a rant that was later deleted, but not before it was screenshot and posted on Twitter, Charlie Forkne went off.

“They should be an over…and dragged onto the path and pissed on by everyone!” he posted. “ If you don’t like the fact you have to sometimes stop at path crossings etc. don’t take your bike. If your bike isn’t capable of going up and down dropped curbs without damage, you are using the wrong bike.”

The former wrench didn’t stop there. “I’ve seen many more bikes going through red lights than I have cars. In fact no cars for months, possibly years. But I see bikes do it weekly! Not an issue with people riding bikes to work etc. great, good for you. But use a cycle path if one’s there. Or if on a dangerous road, and there is a path, just use it as it keeps everyone much safer and less families missing loved ones.”

His rant didn’t just give him some Internet fame, but also cost him his job. After the post, Jaguar TCS Racing posted a statement. “Jaguar TCS Racing is aware of a recent social media post We take breaches of our social media policy very seriously. We do not tolerate this behaviour in our team. The individual involved is no longer associated with Jaguar TCS Racing. We will not be making any further comment.”