What’s the best way for a motorist to pass a cyclist on a narrow road?

Although many Canadian cities are seeing more bike infrastructure created, there are still many occasions where there are no dedicated bike lanes and cyclists and cars will share the road.

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) recently posted an online poll asking drivers which is a better option when passing cyclists. Although the survey seemed to be in good faith, as to educate motorists as to best practices when overtaking riders, the answers ruffled a few feathers online.

The question dealt with what to do if you are driving on a narrow road, and there’s no room to pass a cyclist. The options? Leave space, or tap your horn. The results were an even split.

Of course, cyclists are fully entitled to their share of the road, just as motorists are. As DriveSmartBC states, it is up to the driver to find a safe time to overtake. “It is not the cyclist’s responsibility to get out of the way of the driver if the cyclist is legally occupying the lane.”

When you approach a cyclist and prepare to overtake, you should down if you need, just as you would for any other vehicle. As a driver, you need to survey the situation and make sure that it is safe to pass.

“If it would not be safe to pass another vehicle at that spot, it is probably not safe to pass the cyclist either.”

That means that if you are forced to wait for a gap in traffic to pass, you should leave a reasonable following distance between your car and the bike. This in turn, will give you more time to be aware and react if the cyclist needs to move left to avoid an obstacle as you follow them.

The Midweek Cycling Club tweeted that despite the poll being well-intended, some clarification is needed.

“Appreciate you bringing attention to road safety but an Instagram click poll that doesn’t educate drivers that “tap your horn” is the answer isn’t helpful,” the tweet read. “Cyclists can take the lane. Drivers must maintain a minimum of 1 m distance when passing.”