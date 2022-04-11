You thought driving in bike lanes was bad? How about on sidewalks

Every time you think you’ve seen the worst driving maneuver, another gem emerges.

An Edinburgh cyclist, Deacon Thurston spotted a UPS delivery truck driving on a sidewalk, clearly looking for a spot to deliver a package, which of course is no excuse.

The replies were mixed, to say the least. The original tweet tagged UPS seemingly to let the company know about the actions of the delivery person.

“The driver is probably looking for an address and is creeping along,” Simon tweeted. “They shouldn’t be on the pavement but try to remember these drivers worked all the way through lockdown & they too have bills to pay and families to support. Why put the driver at risk of disciplinary action?”

Thurston didn’t agree this was smart driving. “Creeping along the pavement? Why not use the road, which is void of any other traffic or parking restrictions? I doubt you’d be so keen on leniency if one of your kids jogged out of their front gate and found a lorry in their face. A professional driver should know better.”

A representative from UPS did eventually reply, asking for more information. “Hi Deacon, thank you for reaching us. Kindly reach us via DM so this can be reported. Please confirm more information on this situation, as well as your contact details.”

Watch the sidewalk driver below.