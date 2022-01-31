Zwift continues its Black Celebration Series for 2022

The online global fitness platform Zwift has announced the second year of the Black Celebration Series that will run throughout 2022. The series was originally launched in February of 2021, to celebrate Black History Month in the U.S. and Canada.

Zwift is taking a three-pronged approach to celebrate Black History Month.

“First, we’re celebrating internally, by educating our employees around racial justice and issues surrounding race in sport,” Lisa Bourne, Senior Director, Diversity, Inclusion & Social Impact at Zwift, said. “Secondly, we are celebrating in-game with our series of in-game events, workouts and podcasts, featuring prominent Black athletes and personas of influence.”

Starting in February, the in-game series will offer an opportunity for the Zwift community to celebrate the Black cycling and running communities through weekly in-game events, workouts, and podcasts featuring prominent Black athletes and influencers like Rahsaan Bahati, David Lipscomb, and Maize Wimbush.

“The third pillar of our celebration is grounded in advocacy, through our renewed social impact programs and charitable partnerships,” Lisa Bourne, Senior Director, Diversity, Inclusion & Social Impact at Zwift said.

As well as the events on the platform, Zwift will continue to sponsor the LA Bicycle Academy (LABA), the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ) and Sporting Equals, which are three non-profit organizations committed to driving positive change.

LABA is a Black-founded nonprofit organization with a mission to empower, educate and develop the entrepreneurial and leadership skills in youth between the ages of 8-18 through its youth cycling team and bicycle education program. CCEJ’s mission is to eliminate bias, bigotry and racism through providing anti-bias education and training programs, youth leadership and restorative justice youth diversion. Sporting Equals empowers organizations, individuals and communities to promote an active and healthy lifestyle. By implementing change within sport, their mission is to elevate and enhance the opportunities available to the ethnically diverse communities throughout the UK.

Furthermore, if you complete any event you will unlock the Black Celebration Series kit. Wear it on the roads and show your support for the culture all year long.

To sign up for events, or to learn more about the Black Celebration Series, head over to Zwift.com