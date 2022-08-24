Home > Contest

CONTEST: Win a Jolie Ride prize package worth $400!

3 secondary prizes are also up for grabs

August 24, 2022
Canadian Cycling Magazine and Jolie Ride have teamed up to giveaway an exciting price bundle. One lucky winner will receive a 2 in 1 All Road vest with removable sleeves, one pair of all road pants and a One Slo hoodie (see details on prizes below). Three runner-ups will receive a water bottle, pair of socks, and headband.

A 2 in 1 All Road vest with removable sleeves: Extend your riding season with this waterproof AND breathable jacket with removable sleeves that will help you fight the chills of the early and late season. With a light-weight fabric that increases breathability, this black all-road jacket is an easy-to-wear classic piece that is also very versatile.

 

One pair of All road pants: Unrestricted movement! This is what you look for in cycling pants and this is what our laminated padded All-Road pants delivers. These waterproof AND breathable pants are so comfortable they will feel like a second skin and will lead to a better riding performance and endurance.

 

One Slo hoodie: There's nothing better than slipping into comfort after a big effort. Our hoodie made from organic cotton and 100% recycled polyester is 100% designed and made in Quebec and above all, 100% comfortable!

Sign up below with your name and email for your chance to win.



The fine print

– Contest runs from August 25 until September 14
– All winners will be contacted by email
– Contest open only to residents of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.
– Must be 18 and up to win.