CONTEST: Win a Jolie Ride prize package worth $400!
3 secondary prizes are also up for grabs
Canadian Cycling Magazine and Jolie Ride have teamed up to giveaway an exciting price bundle. One lucky winner will receive a 2 in 1 All Road vest with removable sleeves, one pair of all road pants and a One Slo hoodie (see details on prizes below). Three runner-ups will receive a water bottle, pair of socks, and headband.
Sign up below with your name and email for your chance to win.
Win a Jolie Ride prize package worth $400!
The fine print
– Contest runs from August 25 until September 14
– All winners will be contacted by email
– Contest open only to residents of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.
– Must be 18 and up to win.