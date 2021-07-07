CONTEST: Win a Named Sport Nutrition pack worth $365

Named Sport is finally bringing its nutritional supplements to Canada, and we’ve partnered up with them to give away a nutrition pack worth $365! While Canadians might not be familiar with Named, endurance athletes in Europe are all-too-familiar with the Italian company’s products. Established in 2014 when founder Andrea Rosso formed a partnership with one of Italy’s leading natural medicine companies (Named S.P.A), the company has quickly become a major player in the sports nutrition marketplace, particularly with elite cyclists. In addition to its sponsorship of World Tour teams Bike Exchange and Astana-Premier Tech, AG2r and Cofidis, Named Sport is an official sponsor of all three major Grand Tours – the Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta.

1 Grand Prize Winner

HydroFit – 1pack/400g with water bottle

Isonam Energy Powder -6 pk box (1 box)

Sport Gel – 15 Sachets per box (1 box)

Total Energy Strong Gel – 24 Sachets per box (1 box)

Isotonic Power Gel – 6 pack per box (1 box)

Total Energy Shot (Cases) – 25 bottles per box (1 case)

5 Secondary Prize Winners

HydroFit Pack with water bottle – MSRP Cdn $22.00ea

The fine print

– Contest runs from July 8 to July 22, 2021

– All winners will be contacted by email

– Contest open only to residents of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

– Must be 18 and up to win.