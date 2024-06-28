CONTEST: Win a signed EKOÏ jersey, helmet & more!
3 exciting prize bundles up for grabs
Canadian Cycling Magazine and EKOÏ have teamed up to give away some exciting prizes! Up for grabs:
- 1x EKOÏ jersey by Derek Gee
- 1x EKOÏ helmet signed by Derek Gee
- 1x EKOÏ outfit including helmet, glasses, jersey and bibshort
Enter below for a chance to win.
The fine print
– Contest runs until July 27, 2024.
– All winners will be contacted by email.
– Contest open only to residents of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.
– Must be 18 and older to win.
– All email addresses will be shared with EKOÏ.