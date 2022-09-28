Win one of 3 all-new Bontrager Kovee carbon fibre mountain bike wheelsets (value up to $3600)

Introducing Bontrager Kovee carbon fibre wheelsets – taking XC to a higher level

Bontrager Kovee wheelsets deliver the ultimate in cross country performance. Redesigned for 2023 with a staggering low weight of 1,200 grams, Kovee RSL 30 TLR carbon fibre mountain bike wheels are the new standard in XC. Tough enough for Trek Factory Racing’s World Cup racers and light enough to accelerate out of every corner like you’re launching off of the start line, Kovee RSL elevate any rider’s performance.

Performance defines the entire Kovee line, with the Pro 30 and Elite 30 both getting the same 29-mm internal width, carbon fibre construction and a rim profile designed to blend acceleration and compliance on the bike. Learn more about the all-new Kovee line up.

Canadian Cycling Magazine and Trek have teamed up to giveaway three all-new Bontrager Kovee carbon fibre mountain bike wheelsets (only available in 29” size). Here’s what’s up for grabs:

1 pair of Bontrager Kovee RSL 30 TLR Boost wheel set (value of: $3,599.99)

1 pair of Bontrager Kovee Pro 30 TLR Boost wheel set (value of: $1,999.99)

1 pair of Bontrager Kovee Elite 30 TLR Boost wheel set (value of: $1,329.99)

Each wheelset ships with SRAM XD driver. A Shimano Microspline or HG driver can be supplied if needed.

Entering is simple. Just leave your email and answer the multiple-choice question below.

Win one of 3 all-new Bontrager Kovee carbon fibre mountain bike wheelsets

Fine Print