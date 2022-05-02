Win one of 5 all-new Trek apparel cycling kits!

Canadian Cycling Magazine and Trek have teamed up to giveaway five all-new Trek apparel cycling kits. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

2 prizes of Velocis kit: Velocis bib shorts, RSL jersey, socks (Value of $450)

2 prizes of Circuit kit: Circuit bib shorts, Circuit LTD jersey, Socks (Value of $300)

1 prize of Solstice kit: Solstice bib short, Solstice jersey, Socks (Value of $220)

Each winner is able to select the gender, size, colour and sock height of kit. We expect prizing to be in-stock, however, depending on winners’ selections, some items may need to be back ordered.

Entering is simple. Just leave your email and answer the multiple-choice question below.

Introducing Trek cycling apparel—Made with love for you and the planet

Trek cycling apparel delivers all the performance with less of the impact—along with timeless style and quality worthy of the Trek name. Each item contains feel-good fabrics that are lighter on the planet, sourced sustainably and chosen specifically to save waste from landfills. Trek is proud to say that each garment in its road apparel line includes fabrics made with recycled materials. All in all, this line is keeping 64 tons of waste out of landfills.

