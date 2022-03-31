How Bridge Bike Works plans to make carbon frames in Toronto



SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Michael Yakubowicz and Frank Gairdner are behind Bridge Bike Works, a new company that’s aiming to roll out a made-in-Toronto carbon-fibre bike this summer. Join the duo for a tour of their factory to learn more about how a modern bike is made. Also, find out why these two Canadian guys think it’s a good idea to work with composites right in their city.

This episode is brought to you by GCN+. Canadians can get 25 per cent off of a subscription to the service that streams races (including the Giro d’Italia) and cycling documentaries. Go to gcn.eu/canada25 and sign up.