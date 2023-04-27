There’s more going on in a 4:16 team pursuit than you know

SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

From within the infield at the recent Track Nations Cup in Milton, Ont., athletes snagged medals, joked, made vows out of frustration and looked ahead to the world championships and Paris 2024. Find out about the off-track competition team-sprint members Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest had the day they rode to silver along with Sarah Orban. Learn about the psychology and tactics that go into a team pursuit race. Sometimes you can use an opponent’s strengths against them, which is what the Canadian women’s squad did in the bronze-medal race.

Also, the two Matts talk Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Pan Am championships. Terry reports on the cool stuff he saw a Sea Otter, including carbon-fibre bottom bracket threads, new hubs and, yes, jean shorts.