Home > Podcast

How an 18-year-old Canadian signed with Ineos Grenadiers

Find out more about Michael Leonard and his path to the big WorldTeam

Michael Leonard Photo by: Team Franco Ballerini/Luca Scinto
November 10, 2022
Share on SMS

SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

In late September, it became official: 18-year-old Michael Leonard signed with Ineos Grenadiers for three years. About a month later, he returned home to Oakville, Ont., from his base in Italy. He was staring at his new team bike, but couldn’t ride it. In this episode, find out why Leonard wasn’t taking that sweet new Pinarello out, as well as how he landed on the pro cycling’s richest team.

Also, the Matts talk riding in Italy—where Hansen was recently to check out Campagnolo’s facility—and masters cyclocross. Pioro had a short CX season riding across fields, sliding in mud and running through sand. Do you know what drivetrain was on his bike? It’s Classified. No, really. It’s Classified. Find out more.

Subscribe to The Cycling Magazine Podcast

Follow in iTunes  Follow on Stitcher  Follow on Google Play  Subscribe on Android

Other ways to listen: Spotify | Tunein | RSS feed