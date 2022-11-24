The inside story of Hugo Houle’s Tour de France stage win

SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

As Hugo Houle crossed the line in Foix on July 19, he pointed to the sky. He had accomplished a goal he had had for close to 10 years: win a Tour de France stage for his brother, Pierrik, who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was out for a jog. In this episode, find out what went into that victory, the decisions made out on the road and how a rider can be transformed. Featuring Houle himself, Michael Woods, Steve Bauer and Antoine Duchesne.