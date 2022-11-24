Home > Podcast

The inside story of Hugo Houle’s Tour de France stage win

Key players break down the day’s racing, as well as the effects of the historic victory

Hugo Houle Photo by: Sirotti
November 24, 2022
As Hugo Houle crossed the line in Foix on July 19, he pointed to the sky. He had accomplished a goal he had had for close to 10 years: win a Tour de France stage for his brother, Pierrik, who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was out for a jog. In this episode, find out what went into that victory, the decisions made out on the road and how a rider can be transformed. Featuring Houle himself, Michael Woods, Steve Bauer and Antoine Duchesne.

