JaBig, the DJ and far-ranging rider, on his six-month cycling tour of the U.S.

JaBig, a.k.a. Jean-Aimé Bigirimana, is known for his huge rides, including a 15-month, 17,000 km trek on a fixie across Canada that took him to the Arctic Ocean. His most recent adventure was around the U.S., from the northwest, down the Pacific coast, east across southern states, north on the Atlantic side and then back west. In this episode, JaBig looks back on his big ride. He’s a great storyteller with tales about bike theft, serious attention to gear, harrowing rides through unwelcoming areas and the great generosity of the people he met. He has some eye-opening insights into differences between Canadians and Americans. Throughout the trip, he raised funds for World Bicycle Relief.

Also in this episode, the Matts—Pioro and Hansen—discuss the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal.