Podcast: Interviews with Leonard, Woods, Gee and more from the Canada’s biggest road races

How long will Michael Woods continue to race? What was it like for Michael Leonard in the breakaway in Montreal? Is Derek Gee giving up birding?

Each year, the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal bring the world’s best riders to Canada. In 2024, mixing it up with Tadej Pogačar, Biniam Girmay and Julian Alaphilippe, were most of the top Canadian athletes, as well as some of the nation’s notable up-and-comers.

Derek Gee discusses his development as a rider. He had his breakout in 2023 at the Giro d’Italia. This year, he won a stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné and finished third overall. At his Tour de France debut, he was ninth in the GC. The rider from Osgoode, Ont., seems to be able to approach his races with a relaxed, “let’s see how this goes” attitude. But as he’s progressing in the sport, is pressure starting to mount?

Michael Woods, 37, is in the latter stages of his cycling career. Earlier this year, as a yet-to-be-diagnosed bacterial infection troubled him, he was considering retiring sooner than later. But things seem to have turned around for the rider who came to the Montreal GP in his national champion’s jersey. For Woods, Montreal is one of the most important races on the calendar. Also, there’s an event coming to that city that might keep Woods in the pro ranks just a little bit longer. That same event is a big motivation for Woods’s teammates Hugo Houle and Guillaume Boivin, too.

A bunch of riders made their debuts at the GPCQM. Michael Leonard, from Oakville, Ont., was signed to Ineos Grenadiers in 2022 at the age of 18. The past two years have had some ups and downs, but Leonard feels he’s been making some significant progress since this past summer. In August, he won the prologue at the Tour de l’Avenir. In Montreal, he got into the breakaway. His 156-km ride was another breakthrough. In Quebec City, two other young Canadians did some serious time ahead of the bunch. In a special GPCQM episode of the Canadian Cycling Magazine Podcast, find out what it was like for Jonas Walton and Félix Hamel in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec breakaway.