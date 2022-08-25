She was supposed to be a reserve rider, but Magdeleine Vallières Mill did the Tour de France Femmes and more

SUBSCRIBE iTunes | Google Play | Android | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Tour de France Femmes, the Giro d’Italia Donne, Paris-Roubaix—those are just a few of the races Magdeleine Vallières Mill did during her first season on a WorldTeam. The 21-year-old rider from Sherbrooke, Que., had 40 days of racing, supporting her EF Education-TIBCO-SVB teammates. This year, Vallières Mill also opened a bike shop, called Qui Roule, in her hometown with her father and two business partners. In this episode, she looks back at the busy season, as well as important moments in her growth as a cyclist, including a 1,000-km bikepacking trip she did at the age of nine.

Also in this episode, the Matts—Pioro and Hansen—discuss the Vuelta a España and a not-uncommon bit of “advice” that really ticks off Pioro.